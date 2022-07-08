The Road to SummerSlam will continue tonight as the post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

SmackDown is scheduled to feature the return of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but Brock Lesnar is not advertised for the show. New SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will also be there for her first blue brand appearance as champion.

The arena has Ronda Rousey advertised for tonight’s show, but WWE has not confirmed that she will be appearing. The arena also has Theory vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley advertised, which could be the dark main event of the night.

It will be interesting to see if Theory appears on TV to tease a cash-in on Reigns.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Max Dupri, mån.sôör and ma.cé will reveal Maximum Male Models’ 2022 Tennis Collection

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear

* New SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will appear

* More Money In the Bank fallout, SummerSlam build

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

