The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown will air tonight on FS1, live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

Tonight’s SmackDown will be headlined by the finals of the World Cup Tournament, plus a segment with The Bloodline.

The WWE Events website has Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos advertised for tonight. The arena also has The New Day and Sheamus advertised, plus a dark main event of The Street Profits vs. The Usos.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* Survivor Series fallout

* Sami Zayn becomes an official family member of The Bloodline

* World Cup Tournament finals with Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet

Below is a promo for the episode:

