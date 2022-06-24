The Road to Money In the Bank and SummerSlam will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

WWE has announced one title match for tonight’s show and that’s Ricochet getting his rematch from WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Money In the Bank qualifiers will also continue tonight with two announced for the men’s and women’s divisions, and The Viking Raiders are scheduled to “return” to action on the brand. There is no word yet on who Erik and Ivar might face, but this will be their first TV appearance since losing to WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers on the May 17 NXT 2.0 episode.

WWE is teasing that The Bloodline will try to stop Brock Lesnar on tonight’s show, as a follow-up to last week’s return after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Riddle, but no segment or match has been announced as of this writing. Lesnar vs. Reigns in a Last Man Standing match has been confirmed for SummerSlam, but they still have more than one month to build to the match.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Men’s MITB Ladder Match Qualifier: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

* Women’s MITB Ladder Match Qualifier: Shotzi vs. Aliyah

* The Viking Raiders return to SmackDown action

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Ricochet in his rematch

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

