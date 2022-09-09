The post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

WWE has announced Braun Strowman for tonight’s show. Strowman returned to WWE on Monday’s RAW and then stated that he will explain everything on SmackDown. It’s been reported that he will be a blue brand babyface moving forward.

WWE is also hyping up a big reunion of The Bloodline on tonight’s SmackDown. Clash at The Castle saw Solo Sikoa make his main roster debut, helping Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain over Drew McIntyre. Reigns, Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are expected to be together on tonight’s show, and the program with Sami Zayn will likely continue, or perhaps come to an end. There’s no word yet on if Paul Heyman will return, but you can click here for the latest on his status.

The WWE Events website has The Usos, McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, and The New Day advertised for tonight. The arena also has SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Shinsuke Nakamura advertised, plus The Street Profits in a match against The Usos, which could be the dark main event.

It’s believed that Rousey will be on tonight’s show as her storyline suspension officially ended last week, and she is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena. It’s also expected that the newly-reunited Imperium will appear on tonight’s SmackDown after Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther brought Giovanni Vinci back to the group at Clash at The Castle. Vinci was added to the SmackDown roster as soon as the return happened.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are a few promos for tonight:

