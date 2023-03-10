The Road to WrestleMania 39 will continue as tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by the Fatal 5 Way to determine the WrestleMania 39 opponent for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Xavier Woods is replacing the injured Kofi Kingston in the match, which will also include Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Karrion Kross.

WWE is teasing a follow-up to The Bloodline’s ongoing storyline now that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso turned on Sami Zayn and came back to the family on RAW. While The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Zayn are currently advertised for tonight’s show, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not.

The WWE Events website has RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair booked to appear tonight. The arena website has The Usos defending against RAW’s Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens in the likely dark main event. Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and Rey Mysterio are also advertised.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* A follow-up to Jey Uso coming back to The Bloodline

* The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

* Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight vs. Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre to determine the WrestleMania 39 opponent for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

