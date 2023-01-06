The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tonight’s show will see Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally planned for last month but delayed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. The Royal Rumble build will also continue tonight as Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis battle in a qualifier to determine who joins WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.

Xia Li vs. Tegan Nox was teased for tonight but not officially announced as of this writing.

Besides the Superstars announced for a match or segment on tonight’s show, the WWE Events website also has Braun Strowman and Liv Morgan advertised. The arena website also has several Superstars advertised but it should be noted that the venue listing is dated – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Sami Zayn, Natalya, Shinsuke Nakamura, and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* SmackDown officially welcomes back new Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Ricochet vs. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis in a Royal Rumble qualifier

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.