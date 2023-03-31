The WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Tonight’s SmackDown will serve as the lead-in to the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will air from the same venue after SmackDown goes off the air. You can click here for a full Hall of Fame preview.

SmackDown will be headlined by the 9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, plus the final pre-WrestleMania face-off between Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* The go-home build for WrestleMania 39

* Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium

* Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appear for their final meeting before WrestleMania 39

* 9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Mace, Mansoor, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Angel, Humberto, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Butch, Ridge Holland, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Elias, Xavier Woods, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, Baron Corbin, Bronson Reed, and 2022 winner Madcap Moss

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.