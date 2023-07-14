Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina as the Road to SummerSlam continues.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show and that’s WWE Women’s Champion Asuka defending against Bianca Belair. This will be Belair’s rematch from dropping the title to Asuka at WWE Night of Champions.

WWE’s updated SmackDown preview notes that Jey Uso is on a warpath following his SummerSlam challenge to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They wrote, “Last Friday on SmackDown, ‘The Trial of the Tribal Chief’ set the stage of an all-out onslaught on The Usos by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Later in the evening, however, Jey returned to Madison Square Garden and used a steel chair to take out Reigns and his younger brother Solo before challenging The Head of the Table to a match for the title! Don’t miss the fallout of the monumental throwing down of the gantlet as well as all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.”

WWE is also teasing that we will find out Reigns’ reaction to Jey’s challenge on tonight’s show, but he is not currently advertised to appear.

The WWE and arena websites also have the following Superstars advertised for tonight: WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, The Street Profits, and The Brawling Brutes. RAW Superstars Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest are advertised locally for the dark main event.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for tonight’s show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.