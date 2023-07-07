The post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tonight’s SmackDown will be headlined by The Usos putting Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on trial in Tribal Court. This comes after Jey Uso pinned Reigns as The Usos defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War Match this past Saturday, and less than one month before Jey is expected to challenge Reigns for the title at SummerSlam.

SmackDown will also feature the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge, the next title defense for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, and more. The WWE website has WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins advertised for tonight’s show, while the MSG website has Finn Balor vs. Rollins advertised, likely as the dark main event.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Money In the Bank fallout

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Sheamus

* The Usos put Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on trial in Tribal Court

