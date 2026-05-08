WWE SmackDown is back tonight.
The road to Saturday’s WWE Backlash premium live event officially winds down with tonight’s blue brand ‘go-home show’ from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.
Officially announced matches and segments for the 5/8 SmackDown on USA Network include the following:
- * GUNTHER Appears
* Women’s United States Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Kiana James
* Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Fatal Influence
* Funeral for the Gingerbread Man
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.