WWE SmackDown is back tonight.

The road to Saturday’s WWE Backlash premium live event officially winds down with tonight’s blue brand ‘go-home show’ from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

Officially announced matches and segments for the 5/8 SmackDown on USA Network include the following:

* GUNTHER Appears

* Women’s United States Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Kiana James

* Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Fatal Influence

* Funeral for the Gingerbread Man

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.