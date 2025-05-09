The road to WWE Backlash: St. Louis begins winding down tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c this evening from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio with the WWE Backlash: St. Louis “go-home” episode.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the May 9, 2025 show:

* John Cena to appear

* Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa vs. Damian Priest & LA Knight

* WWE Women’s Championship Eliminator: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Dayton, OH.