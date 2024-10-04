The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 finishes winding down with the final stop before Saturday’s premium live event tonight in “Music City.”

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. with the final show leading up to the highly-anticipated PLE this Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Featured below is the current advertised lineup heading into tonight’s two-hour WWE on USA prime time blue brand Friday night program:

* AJ Styles returns

* Chelsea Green vs. Michin (Dumpster Match)

* Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton (Women’s Title Eliminator)

* The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY (WWE Tag-Team Title Ladder Match)

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Nashville, TN.