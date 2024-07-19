The road to WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c on FOX this evening from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time Friday night program is Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade, Logan Paul’s response to LA Knight’s challenge for a U.S. Championship showdown at WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland, as well as Cody Rhodes’ reaction to The Bloodline.

In addition to the live episode, WWE will be taping the July 26 episode of WWE SmackDown tonight in Omaha.

