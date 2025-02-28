The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto begins winding down tonight with the go-home episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown returns live this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with the final show leading up to Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the February 28, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Trish Stratus will appear

* Chelsea Green vs. TBA

* Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. LA Knight (WWE United States Championship)

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.