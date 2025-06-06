The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2025 winds down tonight in “The Golden State.”

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on USA Network in the United States, and Netflix for international viewers, live from the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 6, 2025 episode, which serves as the final “go-home show” for WWE Money In The Bank 2025:

* Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso, John Cena & Logan Paul under one roof

* Rhea Ripley & Stephanie Vaquer & Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez & GIULIA & Naomi

* All participants involved in the Men’s Money In The Bank match will be in action

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Bakersfield, CA.