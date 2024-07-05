WWE kicks off a big three-day stretch of events in Toronto this evening.

The WWE Money In The Bank 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown premieres tonight, live on FOX at 8/7c from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The venue will also host WWE Money In The Bank 2024 on July 6 and WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 on July 7.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX prime time blue brand program is an appearance by The Bloodline following their attack of Paul Heyman on last week’s show, as well as a WWE Tag-Team Championship tilt, with A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller defending against the DIY team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Pretty Deadly duo Elton Prince and Kit Wilson taking on The Street Profits team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in men’s tag-team action, as well as former women’s tag-team champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair squaring off against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.