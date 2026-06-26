The road to WWE Night Of Champions winds down tonight.

The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown, a taped show from the O2 Arena in London, England, premieres this evening at 8/7c via USA Network and Netflix.

Officially announced matches and segments for the 6/26 blue brand show include the following:

* WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Sami Zayn go face-to-face

* Tiffany Stratton and Alexa Bliss vs. B-Fab and Michin

* AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer

* Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green

* Paige vs. Jacy Jayne

* Giulia vs. Kiana James

* U.S. Champion Trick Williams and Ricky Saints go face-to-face

* Danhausen and Matt Cardona vs. Angel and Berto

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.