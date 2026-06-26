The road to WWE Night Of Champions winds down tonight.
The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown, a taped show from the O2 Arena in London, England, premieres this evening at 8/7c via USA Network and Netflix.
Officially announced matches and segments for the 6/26 blue brand show include the following:
- * WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Sami Zayn go face-to-face
* Tiffany Stratton and Alexa Bliss vs. B-Fab and Michin
* AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer
* Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green
* Paige vs. Jacy Jayne
* Giulia vs. Kiana James
* U.S. Champion Trick Williams and Ricky Saints go face-to-face
* Danhausen and Matt Cardona vs. Angel and Berto
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.