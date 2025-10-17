The fallout from WWE’s wild week ‘Down Under’ continues tonight back in the United States.

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the October 17, 2025 show:

* Cody Rhodes to appear

* Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre

* Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria (WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles)

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.