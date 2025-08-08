The fallout from “The Biggest Party of the Summer” continues tonight in “The Great White North.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix for international viewers from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Heading into the post-SummerSlam show for the blue brand, the only thing advertised thus far is a live appearance by John Cena, who will address for the first time losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes and being attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam Sunday.

Also scheduled for the August 8 episode of WWE SmackDown is an appearance by the new Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.