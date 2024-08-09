The fallout from “The Biggest Party of the Summer” continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on FOX from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Scheduled for the post-SummerSlam episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time Friday night program is the highly-anticipated television return of “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.

Also advertised for the August 9 episode is appearances by WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, new WWE United States Champion LA Knight, AJ Styles, as well as “Queen” Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship Celebration.

