The fallout from WrestleMania 41 continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on USA Network in the U.S. and Netflix for international viewers, live from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Heading into the Friday, April 25, 2025 episode of the weekly three-hour blue brand prime time program, the only match advertised is the TLC bout with The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

That and the follow-up to Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship loss, as well as the rest of the fallout from WrestleMania 41, including the fallout from Tiffany Stratton’s successful title defense, Jacob Fatu’s U.S. title victory and more will take place live tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Make sure to join us here this evening for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.