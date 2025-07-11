The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution 2 continues winding down tonight in “The Music City.”

WWE SmackDown returns live tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix for international viewers from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the July 11, 2025 episode:

* Jelly Roll to appear

* R-Truth vs. Aleister Black

* The Street Profits (c) vs. The Wyatt Sicks (WWE Tag-Team Championships)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.