The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event wraps up tonight in “The Crossroads of the West.”

WWE returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States and Netflix for international viewers, as WWE Friday Night SmackDown takes place live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured below are the advertised matches, segments and appearances advertised heading into the Friday, October 31, 2025, Halloween-episode of WWE SmackDown, which is also the final ‘go-home show’ before the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show tomorrow night in the same venue and location.

* Jade Cargill to speak

* Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Kit Wilson

* Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre to appear

