The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2024 continues.

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c tonight on FOX from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

On tap for tonight’s live two-hour WWE on FOX prime time blue brand program is three qualifying matches for the WWE Money In The Bank ladder matches scheduled for the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event on July 6 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar is scheduled as the men’s qualifier bout, while Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae vs. Jade Cargill and Naomi vs. Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell are set for the women’s qualifiers.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from New York City, N.Y.