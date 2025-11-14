The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames continues tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States and Netflix for international fans, live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Featured below are the advertised matches heading into the Friday, November 14, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Jade Cargill (c) vs. B-Fab

* LA Knight vs. TBA (The Last Time Is Now Tournament)

* The Miz vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso (The Last Time Is Now Tournament)

