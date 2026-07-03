The fallout from WWE Night Of Champions continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Advertised for the July 3 episode are the following matches and segments:

* AAA Cruiserweight Championship Match: Rey Fenix vs. El Hijo del Vikingo.

* Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, & Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab, & Michin.

* Brie Bella vs. Lainey Reid

* We’ll hear from Sami Zayn.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.