WWE’s blue brand returns tonight from “The Lone Star State.”

WWE SmackDown is live at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network and Netflix from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Heading into the Friday, December 5, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown, the only match advertised is the finals of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

The match will see Gunther vs. LA Knight take place to determine who will share the ring with John Cena as his opponent for his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

