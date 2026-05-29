The road to WWE Clash in Italy wraps up tonight with the final ‘go-home’ show.

The Friday, May 29, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown goes down this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from Barcelona, Spain.

Officially announced matches and segments advertised for the 5/29 show include the following:

* Cody Rhodes to address Gunther’s attack en route to WWE Clash in Italy

* Jade Cargill has a final message for Rhea Ripley before WWE Clash in Italy

* Axiom takes on The Miz

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.