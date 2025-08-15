The road to WWE Clash In Paris continues tonight in “Beantown.”
WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 15, 2025 episode:
* Drew McIntyre to explain Cody Rhodes attack
* King of the Hill crossovers
* DIY vs. The Street Profits
* Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven
* The Miz & Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.