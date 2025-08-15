The road to WWE Clash In Paris continues tonight in “Beantown.”

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 15, 2025 episode:

* Drew McIntyre to explain Cody Rhodes attack

* King of the Hill crossovers

* DIY vs. The Street Profits

* Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven

* The Miz & Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.