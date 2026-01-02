The blue brand rings in the New Year of 2026 tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE SmackDown takes place tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network in North America and Netflix for international viewers, airing live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Advertised for the January 2, 2026 episode of the weekly Friday night primetime program are the following matches, segments and appearances:

* Jade Cargill vs. Michin

* Cody Rhodes Appearance

* Ambulance Match: Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

* Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane), Nia Jax & Lash Legend

