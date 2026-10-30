WWE’s blue brand is back tonight in the “Mountaineer State.”

WWE SmackDown is scheduled to take place this evening from Charleston, W.V., airing at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix.

Advertised for the Friday, October 30, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Danhausen presents “Danhausen’s Very Nice, Very Evil SmackDown”

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams

* WWE Women’s Championship: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nikki Bella

* AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Saints

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.