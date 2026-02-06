WWE is live in Flair Country tonight!

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c this evening, as the blue brand post-Royal Rumble show goes down from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Advertised for the February 6, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network in North America and Netflix for international viewers is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga from The MFT’s.

Also advertised heading into the weekly three-hour prime time WWE on USA Friday night program is an appearance by 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan.

