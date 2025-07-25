The road to WWE SummerSlam 2025 continues tonight in “The Buckeye State.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network in the U.S., and Netflix for international viewers, live from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 25, 2025 episode:

* Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez

* WWE Tag Team Titles: Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix

* Jelly Roll, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul to appear

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.