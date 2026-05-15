The road to WWE Clash In Italy continues tonight in The Palmetto State.

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Heading into the Friday, May 15, 2026 episode of the weekly three-hour blue brand prime time program, no matches or segments have been officially advertised yet.

As always, we will keep you posted here throughout the day as updates regarding tonight’s show continue to surface.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.