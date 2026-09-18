WWE SmackDown is scheduled to premiere this evening on the USA Network from Corpus Christi, TX.

Advertised for the Friday, September 18, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* New Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn to appear

* Cody Rhodes returns for an exclusive interview after losing to Randy Orton

* 2026 Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill vs. Jacy Jayne

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.