WWE SmackDown is scheduled to premiere this evening on the USA Network from Corpus Christi, TX.
Advertised for the Friday, September 18, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:
- * New Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn to appear
* Cody Rhodes returns for an exclusive interview after losing to Randy Orton
* 2026 Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill vs. Jacy Jayne
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.