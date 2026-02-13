The road to the WWE Elimination Chamber continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on the SyFy Network from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Advertised for the Friday, February 13, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown are the following matches:

* Rey Fenix vs. Trick Williams

* Jade Cargill (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (WWE Women’s Title)

* Giulia vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Zelina Vega (Women’s Chamber Qualifier)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn (Men’s Chamber Qualifier)

* Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend (WWE Women’s Tag Titles)

