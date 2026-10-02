The road to WWE Money In The Bank continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown is scheduled to take place this evening, live from Ball Arena in Denver, CO., airing at 8/7c on USA Network (North America) and Netflix (International).

Advertised for the Friday, October 2, 2026 show are the following matches:

* Giulia vs. Blake Monroe

* Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match: Tatum Paxley vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae

* Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens vs. Johnny Gargano

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.