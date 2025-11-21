The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames continues tonight in “The Mile High City.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States and Netflix for international viewers, live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Advertised for the Friday, November 21, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime blue brand program are the following matches and segments:

* Last Time Is Now Tournament: Penta vs. Finn Balor

* Last Time Is Now Tournament: Bronson Reed vs. Carmelo Hayes

* DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)

* Chelsea Green WWE Women’s US Title celebration

