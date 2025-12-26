The blue brand returns tonight for the final time in 2025.

WWE SmackDown is back with a new episode, a taped show from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and airing at 8/7c on the USA Network.

Advertised for the December 26 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time blue brand program are the following matches and appearances:

* The Miz vs. Joe Hendry

* Drew McIntyre returns to SmackDown

* WWE United State Championship Open Challenge: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. TBA

