WWE is live tonight in “The Palmetto State.”

The first blue brand follow-up to this past weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show goes down this evening, as WWE Friday Night SmackDown is live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

As the road to the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event on November 29 in San Diego California continues, WWE SmackDown is live tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network for fans in the United States and Netflix for international viewers, with a stacked card that includes multiple championship matches and high-profile appearances.

Heading into tonight’s episode, WWE is advertising that fans will find out what is coming for “The American Nightmare,” as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will reveal what is next for him after his second successful title defense against “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre in their WrestlePalooza rematch at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Additionally, in-ring action scheduled for the show this evening includes a pair of title tilts, with Giulia defending her WWE Women’s United States Championship against former title-holder Chelsea Green, and WWE United States Champion “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov putting his gold on-the-line against a mystery opponent in the latest weekly U.S. Championship Open Challenge series.

In non-title action, the 11/7 edition of WWE SmackDown will feature Rey Fenix going one-on-one against Talla Tonga of The MFT’s, while one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Charlotte Flair will square off against Nia Jax.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Greenville, S.C.