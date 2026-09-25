The road to WWE Money in the Bank continues tonight.
WWE SmackDown is scheduled to premiere this evening on the USA Network, a new taped episode from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.
Advertised for the Friday, September 25, 2026 show are the following matches:
- * Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin in a Steel Cage Match for the Men’s United States Championship
* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: CM Punk vs. Finn Balor vs. Gunther
* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Lash Legend
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.