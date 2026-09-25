The road to WWE Money in the Bank continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown is scheduled to premiere this evening on the USA Network, a new taped episode from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

Advertised for the Friday, September 25, 2026 show are the following matches:

* Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin in a Steel Cage Match for the Men’s United States Championship

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: CM Punk vs. Finn Balor vs. Gunther

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Lash Legend

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.