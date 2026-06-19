The road to WWE Night Of Champions continues tonight in “The City of Fountains.”

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

Officially announced matches and segments for the 6/19 blue brand show include the following:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Title (Referee Sami Zayn)

* Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring Tournament

* Jey Uso vs. Je’Von Evans in the King of the Ring Tournament

* Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. Talla Tonga & Tama Tonga for the WWE Tag Team Titles

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints in a U.S. Title No. 1 Contender Match

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.