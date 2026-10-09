WWE is back tonight.
WWE SmackDown is scheduled to take place this evening, live from the Lafayette Cajundome in Lafayette, LA., airing at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix.
Advertised for the Tuesday, October 9, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:
- * CM Punk makes his return to to WWE SmackDown
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) (c) vs. Tatum Paxley & Charlotte Flair (w/Alexa Bliss)
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.