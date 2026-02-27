The road to WWE Elimination Chamber begins winding down tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Advertised for the Friday, February 27, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is the “go-home show” for Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, are the following matches and segments:

* Oba Femi vs. The Miz

* Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa

* Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae

* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles)

* Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, Jey Uso, LA Knight and Trick Williams Talk Men’s Chamber

