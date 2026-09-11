WWE SmackDown is scheduled to premiere this evening on USA Network from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Advertised for the Wednesday, September 11, 2026 show are the following matches:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nia Jax

* AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth

* Paige vs. Nikki Bella

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.