WWE SmackDown takes place tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network in North America and Netflix for international viewers, airing live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Advertised for the January 23, 2026 episode of the weekly Friday night primetime program are the following matches, segments and appearances:

* Nathan Frazer vs. Johnny Gargano

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Number One Contenders Match: Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs. Kiana James & Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

* WWE Tag Team Championships: Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. MFT

* Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest

* AJ Styles to appear

