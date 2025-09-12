The road to WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN continues tonight in Virginia.

WWE SmackDown returns this evening, live at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the September 12, 2025 episode:

* Brock Lesnar Appearance

* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill (WWE Women’s Championship)

