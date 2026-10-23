WWE is back tonight.

WWE SmackDown is scheduled to take place this evening from the Toyota Center in Ontario, CA., airing at 8/7c on USA Network.

Advertised for the Friday, October 23, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Street Fight: Giulia vs. Blake Monroe

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss (c) vs. B-Fab and Michin

* Bakusai (Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki) vs. The MFT (Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga)

* WWE Women’s Championship: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Roxanne Perez

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.