WWE is back tonight.
WWE SmackDown is scheduled to take place this evening from the Toyota Center in Ontario, CA., airing at 8/7c on USA Network.
Advertised for the Friday, October 23, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:
- * Street Fight: Giulia vs. Blake Monroe
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss (c) vs. B-Fab and Michin
* Bakusai (Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki) vs. The MFT (Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga)
* WWE Women’s Championship: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Roxanne Perez
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.