The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown airs at 8/7c on the USA Network from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Advertised for the Friday, March 27, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

* Cody Rhodes returns

* Randy Orton’s next victim

* Kit Wilson vs. Jelly Roll

* Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. The Bella Twins

* WWE Women’s United States Title: Giulia (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Nick Aldis gives an update on Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.