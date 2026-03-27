The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight.
WWE SmackDown airs at 8/7c on the USA Network from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.
Advertised for the Friday, March 27, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:
- * Cody Rhodes returns
* Randy Orton’s next victim
* Kit Wilson vs. Jelly Roll
* Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. The Bella Twins
* WWE Women’s United States Title: Giulia (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Nick Aldis gives an update on Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.