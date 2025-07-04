The road to WWE Evolution 2025 continues tonight with a new episode of WWE SmackDown from “The Steel City.”

Scheduled as the first two-hour episode for the new weekly format, WWE SmackDown was taped after Monday’s WWE Raw at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. due to today’s Independence Day holiday in the United States, and premieres at 8/7c on the USA Network.

Featured below is the officially advertised non-spoiler lineup heading into the July 4, 2025 episode:

* 2025 WWE King of the Ring Cody Rhodes to appear

* 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill to appear

* Tiffany Stratton to choose WWE Evolution opponent

* The Sikoa Family debuts

* Fallout from WWE Night of Champions

